At $35, the Official Xbox One Stereo Headset is Cheaper Than the Chat Adapter It Ships With

Official Xbox One Stereo Headset w/ Adapter Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Official Xbox One Stereo Headset w/ Adapter | $35 | B&H Photo

Need a new headset? Check out the official Xbox One stereo headset, which won’t blow you away compared to more serious gaming cans, but is considerably better than many options at the $35 price point B&H Photo is peddling. Considering the chat adapter it comes with goes for $40 on its own, this is a very rare steal.

Advertisement