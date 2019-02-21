Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Listen up, Edifier makes some of the best audio equipment on the market. And right now, Amazon is discounting the R2000DB Bookshelf Speaker to just $200.

These offer fantastic audio quality—surpassing that of the Sonos Play:5. But as far as features go, these offer a variety of inputs, including aux, optical, Bluetooth connectivity, and a remote control. These lack the voice-control powers of smarter devices, but that’s easily remediable with the addition of an Echo Dot or the disappearing Chromecast Audio.

Advertisement

This $50 discount is the biggest we’ve seen on this particular model. And as with all Gold Box deals, this will quietly disappear tonight.