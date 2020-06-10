It's all consuming.
At $13, Now Is the Perfect Time to Buy Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint launched with major issues and a noted lack of content, but almost a year later, updates have made it more than just bearable. With even more content ready to roll sometime this summer—including an update that finally releases our A.I. Ghost brothers and sisters from captivity to fight by our side—now might be the perfect time to buy. The game is just $13 for both PS4 and Xbox One at Amazon today, which is just cheap enough to consider it a limited edition coaster if you end up hating it.

