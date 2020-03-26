It's all consuming.
At $100, These Sony Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds Are Fantastic

Quentyn Kennemer
Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds (Refurbished) | $100 | eBay
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds (Refurbished) | $100 | eBay

Whether you’re graduating from an entry-level pair of true wireless buds or you’re looking for quality out of the gate, you can’t go wrong with Sony’s WF-1000XM3, especially at the $100 price point this standout eBay seller is letting it go for. (That’s $20 cheaper than what you’ll find at Amazon.)

These things boast some impressive noise cancelation thanks to Sony’s QN1e audio chip, and they pack premium features like ambient sound mode with adaptive switching, NFC pairing, and a quick charge case that gives you 24 total hours of battery life. The only downside is that they’re manufacturer refurbished, but you shouldn’t have many issues based on the feedback we’ve seen, and there’s a 90-day warranty to go along with it.

