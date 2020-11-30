It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020
Holiday 2020

Assemble for LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 on the Nintendo Switch at 33% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 | $20 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 | $20 | Amazon

Ever since LEGO Star Wars landed almost fifteen years ago on the PlayStation 2 and other consoles, the series has exploded to include characters from all kinds of films and television franchises.

With LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2, you can control many characters from Marvel, such as Venom, Doctor Doom, Iron Man, Thor, all to defeat Kang the Conqueror. You can also control time across 17 different Marvel locations alongside a four-player Super Hero battle mode for those times on the Switch where you just want a quick match.

Daryl Baxter

