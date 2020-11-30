Assemble for LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 on the Nintendo Switch at 33% Off

LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 Photo : Daryl Baxter

LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 | $20 | Amazon

Ever since LEGO Star Wars landed almost fifteen years ago on the PlayStation 2 and other consoles, the series has exploded to include characters from all kinds of films and television franchises.

With LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2, you can control many characters from Marvel, such as Venom, Doctor Doom, Iron Man, Thor, all to defeat Kang the Conqueror. You can also control time across 17 different Marvel locations alongside a four-player Super Hero battle mode for those times on the Switch where you just want a quick match.

