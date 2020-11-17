Ascend Your Gaming and Work Setup With up to 20% off Lenovo PCs and Accessories

It's all consuming.
charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Image: Amazon
Laptops, and Chromebooks, and monitors, oh my! Amazon is running a sale on Lenovo products, which features PCs and accessories up to 20% off. The main star of the deal is the Legion 5 gaming laptop, which is down to $850. If you have no need for all that Raw Gamer Power, the Chromebook Flex is $350. There’s a whole slew of monitors on sale as well, with prices as low as $104. The Legion Y25-25 is 20% off at $256, which is perfect timing considering it features a 240Hz refresh rate that takes advantage of the Xbox Series X’s capabilities.

