Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

When someone asks you if you’re a god, you say yes. When Walmart has the LEGO Ghostbusters Firehouse Headquarters Set on sale for $290, you buy it. (Purchasing at Amazon is also acceptable.) It’s one of the largest LEGO sets ever produced, with 4,634 pieces (including 12 minifigures). It’s also clearly got a little supernatural something going on, because the resulting build is a complete exterior that also opens up into a detailed diorama. The only question in your mind should be, who you gonna call? Answer: Your friends, so they can help with the construction and maybe be jealous of your awesome acquisition.

