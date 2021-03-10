Are You Sick of Mario Day Yet? Who Cares! Buy These Slot Cars for $45!

It's all consuming.
Giovanni Colantonio
Mario Kart Slot Car Track Set | $45 | Amazon
Oh, you thought you’d seen every Mario Day deal today? Bad news, sucker. I’m just getting started. I’ll post any Mario deal today, I don’t care! Put the dude’s face in a bidet and I’ll try to make you click on it. You can’t escape this delightful plumber, no matter how hard you try. Here’s an example of me just flexing my power to throw anything Mario related under your nose today: here’s a Mario slot car set for $45, after clipping the coupon at Amazon. Yeah that’s right; a full remote controlled slot car kit based on Mario Kart. Do you need it? Huh? Do ya? It’s Mario Day, need is not a question. Also, these are kind of cool, I won’t lie. OR ARE THEY? I literally have no idea anymore. That’s what Mario Day is all about.

