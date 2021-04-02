Are You Enough of a Snyder Cut Fan To Preorder These Zack Snyder's Justice League Funko Pops?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Funko Pops Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Funko Pops | Entertainment Earth

So, you loved the Snyder Cut. After years of posting about it online, you now get to post about it online a lot more. Your “Release the Snyder Cut” chant has become a “Restore the Snyderverse” rallying cry. But how much of a Zack Snyder fan are you really? Are you enough of a fan to pre-order new Funko Pops based on the film? Are you obsessed enough to get the deluxe Darkseid pop? Are you so twisted that you’ll pre-order black-suit Superman? What about this pop of Wonder Woman just kinda hanging out? All of these and more are available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and will officially release this August. So come on, put your money where your mouth is if you want the Snyderverse back.