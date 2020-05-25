It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Are You All Still Crazy Bread People? If so This Sourdough Starter Is 40% off Today

Sheilah Villari
Photo: Etsy
Sourdough Starter | $7 | Etsy

My Instagram has been all my friends baking bread throughout quarantine. I keep seeing them start and then stop and then start again. Sourdough is the culprit. There are a few stores to get your started kit from but Zourdough Sourdough as had almost 7,000 happy customers and has maintained a five-star rating. Take 40% off this starter to kick off summer...summerdough.

They say the main ingredients are sourdough yeast, flour, and love. Maybe it’s too much love you’re putting in? Be withholding, like a Hollywood mom. In this kit you’ll a dried pulverized starter named Bella from a bakery in San Francisco. She is said to be over 100 years old is very active and potent in her sourness. That’s how I’d like to be remembered.

The owner also sends out recipes to steer what your dough could become like pizza or pretzels. Don’t worry you also get a load of instructions and the owner is available if you need help along the way. And if you mess up you can grab another one. The regular price is $12.

Ships free and sale runs to the end of the day.

