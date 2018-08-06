Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.