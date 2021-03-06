April Showers Are Coming, So Keep Your Socks Warm and Dry With Over 50% off Hunter Boots

Ladies Hunter Boots in Navy or Red Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Ladies Hunter Boots in Navy or Red | $60 | Meh

We’re already in March and I can still barely believe it. And I’m sure April is going to be here as soon as I finally accept that it’s March. And if the song my kindergarten teacher taught us kids back in the day is to be believed, April showers bring May flowers (Thanks, Mrs. Reckley!).

There’s nothing worse than spending the day in soaked socks or when the hem of your pants gets wet and you just have to deal with it like a chump— so why not think ahead?

Get yourself a fabulous pair of Hunter boots before the rainy s eason starts over at Meh today for just $60— yes, you read that right. I’d grab a pair myself if I didn’t already have rainboots, with a price that good.

You can get them in matte navy or red for far less than Walmart ($131) or Amazon (varies, up to $150) sells this popular rainboot brand, so don’t miss out.