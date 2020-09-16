Appreciate Marvel's Avengers on a Deeper Level With This Art Book, Now 23% off

Marvel’s Avengers The Art of the Game (Hardcover) Image : Titan Comics

Marvel’s Avengers The Art of the Game (Hardcover) | $31 | Amazon

Enjoying Marvel’s Avengers? If you can’t get enough of the game’s visuals, then perhaps you need to check out the art behind it. You’ll get a deeper look at the concepts the game’s developers were working with before realizing it into the 3D loot grinder it is. From sketches of the heroes themselves to popup locations of iconic installations like Stark Industries, Marvel’s Avengers The Art of the Game not only visualizes the pre-production ideas, but you’re also getting commentary on the creative process from those who worked hard on the game. Amazon has it down to $31 right now, a 23% discount, and it ships in October.

