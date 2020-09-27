Apply And Remove Your Makeup In Sustainable Style This Fall With a $6 Multi-Brush Tool, $18 MakeUp Eraser Set

The Original MakeUp Eraser ‘Falling For You’ 7-Day Set | $18 | Ulta

4-in-1 Travel Makeup Brush | $6 | Amazon | Promo code 60RG821Q

They say less is more, and this is never more true than when you are searching through your bag for the one makeup brush you need. If you’re in the market for new makeup brushes, consider skipping the big kits and go for this more eco-friendly and compact 4-in-1 travel brush. It includes smaller lip and blush brushes inside of a larger brush body that includes a sponge applicator and a kabuki on the ends. Normally $16, bring it down to $6 with promo code 60RG821Q— although the link should apply the discount automatically.

You can bring some eco-friendly and skin-friendly measures into your routine this fall with 30% off of this Original MakeUp Eraser kit at Ulta. These reusable erasers just need water to activate and remove cosmetics from your skin, making them sensitive skin-friendly as well as far more sustainable than single-use makeup remover wipes. The set includes seven fall-color erasers for $18, which is a great deal for this popular brand. Plus, just look how pretty they are— those purple hues!

