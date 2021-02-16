Apple's Snazzy, Pricey MagSafe iPhone Charger Is $5 off Today on Amazon

Apple MagSafe Charger | $34 | Amazon
Apple’s Lightning cable did wonders for those of us who struggle to get our USB cables plugged in the right way, but it’s still a pain to get just right in the dark sometimes. The company’s reborn MagSafe charger, which magnetically slaps a charger (or a slew of other accessories) to the back of your device without hogging up your Lightning port.
At $39, it’s a hefty ask for charging functionality, but it’s a cool party trick, and it does add a bit of convenience to your nightly charging routine. If $5 off will entice you, though, it’s down to $34 on Amazon right now. It’s still not the cheapest or best charger you can get, and you have better options, but if a cable-free lifestyle is in your sights, this might be worth a shot.
