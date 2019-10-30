Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio Is Still Too Expensive, But It's Down To Its Best Price

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio | $180 | Amazo n

Let’s not kid ourselves: Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for the iPad Pro is outrageously expensive. But it’s also the thinnest, sleekest, and most portable iPad Pro keyboard option by a considerable margin, and is the only one that works with the latest iPads’ Smart Connector, which means you won’t have to charge any batteries or fiddle with Bluetooth settings.



Advertisement

So if only Apple’s keyboard will do, the 12.9" version has a rare discount today down to $180. That’s $20 less than usual, and a match for an all-time low.