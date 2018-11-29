If AirPods offer the most seamless headphone experience for iPhone owners, Apple’s Beats Powerbeats3 are a close second, and are much better for working out. Now, you can get a pair (in one of the limited Neighborhood colorways) for just $90, the best price we’ve seen.
This is an excerpt from Gizmodo’s BeatsX Review, but it applies equally to the Powerbeats3s:
“The Beats X are the third product from Beats (and the fourth from all of Apple) to use the new W1 Bluetooth chipset. This Apple-designed chipset should allow for better battery life. It also makes pairing with an Apple device a total snap—as long as your iPhone runs iOS 10.1 or higher. All I had to do to pair was turn the Beats X and bring them near my phone. A ‘Connect’ button instantly popped up and I was off—music ready to be heard wirelessly.”