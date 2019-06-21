Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple iPad Air/iPad Pro 10.5" Smart Keyboard Cover | $80 | Amazon

This Apple Smart keyboard is advertised as being made for the 10.5" iPad Pro, which of course, is no longer being made. But it also works perfectly with the brand new 10.5" iPad Air, if you picked that up in lieu of the 11" Pro.



On the one hand, $80 is a lot to spend on an iPad keyboard, even one that uses Apple’s Smart Connector and doubles as a case. On the other, that’s half what it cost when it first came out, and it’s very well regarded.