It's all consuming.
Apple's Newest MacBook Air Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

Tercius
Refurbished Apple MacBook Air | $750-$820 | Amazon
Refurbished Apple MacBook Air | $750-$820 | Amazon

If you’re okay with going refurbished, Apple’s new MacBook Air is currently down to its lowest price ever. Thanks to an Amazon’s Gold Box discount, you can pick up a 128GB, Intel Core i5 model model for a low $750. Of course, if you pay $70 more, you’ll get double the storage (which I suggest you do.)

Gizmodo says that while it’s a little on the boring side, it’s a solid option for people who want a new Apple laptop, that’s cheaper than the Pro. This 2019 model adds a much better, True Tone display, a faster SSD performance, and an improved, yet still very butterfly keyboard.

For what it’s worth, this particular laptop rarely away from its usual $1,000-$1,200 price.

If you’re looking to upgrade your personal laptop, this is a good time to buy. Just don’t wait around, this sale will end at the end of the day and there’s a good change it’ll sell out. So get yours.

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

