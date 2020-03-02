Apple's Newest MacBook Air Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

Refurbished Apple MacBook Air | $750-$ 820 | Amazon

If you’re okay with going refurbished, Apple’s new MacBook Air is currently down to its lowest price ever. Thanks to an Amazon’s Gold Box discount , you can pick up a 128GB, Intel Core i5 model model for a low $750. Of course, if you pay $70 more, you’ll get double the storage ( which I suggest you do.)

Gizmodo says that while it’s a little on the boring side, it’s a solid option for people who want a new Apple laptop, that’s cheaper than the Pro. This 2019 model adds a much better, True Tone display, a faster SSD performance, and an improved, yet still very butterfly keyboard.

For what it’s worth, this particular laptop rarely away from its usual $1,000 -$1,200 price.

If you’re looking to upgrade your personal laptop, this is a good time to buy. Just don’t wait around, this sale will end at the end of the day and there’s a good change it’ll sell out. So get yours.