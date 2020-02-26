Apple's Newest MacBook Air Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

Apple MacBook Air (2019) 256 GB | $1,000 | Amazon

Apple’s new MacBook Air is currently down to its lowest price ever. Gizmodo says that while it’s a little on the boring side, it’s a solid option for people who want a new Apple laptop, that’s cheaper than the Pro. This 2019 model adds a much better, True Tone display, a faster SSD performance, and an improved, yet still very butterfly keyboard.

For what it’s worth, this particular laptop rarely away from its usual $1,100-$1,200 price and is currently cheaper than the MacBook model with half of the storage.

If you’re looking to upgrade your personal laptop, this is a good time to buy. Just don’t wait around, this sale will end at the end of the day and there’s a good change it’ll sell out. So get yours.