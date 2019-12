Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Apple MacBook Air (2019) 128GB Photo : Gizmodo

Apple MacBook Air (2019) 128GB | $850 | Amazon

Apple’s new MacBook Air is currently down to its lowest price ever. Gizmodo says that while it’s a little on the boring side, it’s a solid option for people who want a new Apple laptop, that’s cheaper than the Pro. This 2019 model adds a much better, True Tone display, a faster SSD performance, and an improved, yet still butterfly keyboard.

Advertisement