It's all consuming.
Apple's Latest iPad Pro Is Down to Its Lowest Price

Tercius
Apple iPad Pro 11" WiFi, 64GB Model (Space Gray) | $674 | Walmart
Best Tech Deals
Apple iPad Pro 11" WiFi, 64GB Model (Space Gray) | $674 | Walmart

I love my fancy 11-inch iPad Pro and right now, you can take $125 off the 64GB space gray model on Walmart.

During Cyber Week, I picked up both the Pro and the regular 2018 iPad, and there was no question which had more power and a better screen.

While most people would be happy with the standard iPad, I couldn’t suffer through a non-laminated display. I’m also really excited to use it in tandem with the latest Apple Pencil, which is more convenient, and easier to hold.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

