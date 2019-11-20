It's all consuming.
Apple's Latest (and Largest) iPad Pros are on Sale at Woot

Tercius
Refurbished Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (Various) | $670-$980 | Woot
I love my fancy 11-inch iPad Pro and if you’re okay buying refurbished Woot is selling the larger, 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro starting at a low $670.

During Cyber Week, I picked up both the Pro and the regular 2018 iPad, and there was no question which had more power and a better screen. While most people would be happy with the standard iPad, but I couldn’t suffer through a non-laminated display. And I’ve using it in tandem with the newest Apple Pencil, which is more convenient, and easier to hold.

Admittedly, I wish I got the larger screen just because it does show so much promise with the new iPad OS. Oh well, learn from my mistakes I guess and pick up a refurb today. These products come with Woot’s 90 Day Woot Limited Warranty. So you’re covered just in case it’s not up to your standards.

Tercius
Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

