It's all consuming.
Apple's Current Gen iPad Is Back Down to a Low $249

Tercius
Apple iPad (Latest Model) 32GB | $249 | Best Buy and Target
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Apple iPad (Latest Model) 32GB | $249 | Best Buy and Target

The best iPad for everyone is back down to just $250 at Best Buy and Target. Unless you really need an iPad Pro, the latest generation tablet is the perfect machine for all the iPad things you want. This model packs a 10.2-inch display, first-gen Apple Pencil support, Smart Connector capabilities for better accessories, and 3GB of RAM.

$249 for 32GB is an awesome price for the 32GB model, and $330 on the 128GB model, which gives you a bit more storage wiggle room, is also a terrific deal. If you missed the Black Friday sale, this is a good time to buy. If this is a prospective gift for someone, make sure to order soon so it’ll arrive by Christmas.

Tercius
