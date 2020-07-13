It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TechComputers & Accessories

Apple's Base Model 16-Inch MacBook Pro Is $400 Off

Gabe Carey
 and Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsApple Deals
7.1K
3
1
Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) | $2,000| Amazon
Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) | $2,000| Amazon
Photo: Alex Cranz

Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) | $2,000| Amazon

As a proud new owner of the base model 16" MacBook Pro—which normally runs about $2,400—I’ve gotta say, I feel duped by this rare discount on Amazon that brings the price down to $2,000 (it shows a $300 price, but you’ll save the final $100 at checkout). If I’d saved $400 on my MacBook Pro just a few short weeks ago, I could have bought 400 cheeseburgers from the dollar menu at McDonald’s. Or, if I was feeling responsible, I could have put it toward my car payment.

Advertisement

Ah, but alas I did not and so I’m sitting here advising you not to make the same mistake I did. If ever you were thinking of buying the 16" MacBook Pro, now is the time to grab one. It’s got a six-core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of fast 2,666MHz DDR4 RAM, 512GB of flash storage, and a 4GB AMD Radeon Pro graphics processor built-in. Call it mitochondria because it’s a real powerhouse ... for a Mac that is! Graced with force-canceling woofers, the six-speaker sound system is impressive as well.

Advertisement

Although I’ve personally run into constant pinwheeling in Chrome ever since I got the thing, that issue isn’t unique to me or this MacBook specifically. My partner has the same problem on her brand-new 13" MacBook Pro and I had it on my 2017 version of that laptop before it. Otherwise, it’s been smooth sailing. Test it out for yourself, and remember Amazon has a 30-day return policy if it’s not up to snuff. I, for one, blame Chrome.

G/O Media may get a commission
Play Super Smash Bros. The Only Way That Matters With a $15 GameCube-Style Controller

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/11/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 7/13/2020. 

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

13 Things You Can Buy to Beat the Summer Heat

The Five Best Mirrorless Cameras, According to Our Readers

Live Your Most Comfortable Life With These Six Plus Size Jumpsuits and Rompers

Become the Gundam Scientist You Always Wanted to With This Wing Zero Model Kit