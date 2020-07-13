Apple's Base Model 16-Inch MacBook Pro Is $400 Off

Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) | $2,000| Amazon

As a proud new owner of the base model 16" MacBook Pro—which normally runs about $2,400—I’ve gotta say, I feel duped by this rare discount on Amazon that brings the price down to $2,000 (it shows a $300 price, but you’ll save the final $100 at checkout). If I’d saved $400 on my MacBook Pro just a few short weeks ago, I could have bought 400 cheeseburgers from the dollar menu at McDonald’s. Or, if I was feeling responsible, I could have put it toward my car payment.

Advertisement

Ah, but alas I did not and so I’m sitting here advising you not to make the same mistake I did. If ever you were thinking of buying the 16" MacBook Pro, now is the time to grab one. It’s got a six-core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of fast 2,666MHz DDR4 RAM, 512GB of flash storage, and a 4GB AMD Radeon Pro graphics processor built-in. Call it mitochondria because it’s a real powerhouse ... for a Mac that is! Graced with force-canceling woofers, the six-speaker sound system is impressive as well.

Advertisement

Although I’ve personally run into constant pinwheeling in Chrome ever since I got the thing, that issue isn’t unique to me or this MacBook specifically. My partner has the same problem on her brand-new 13" MacBook Pro and I had it on my 2017 version of that laptop before it. Otherwise, it’s been smooth sailing. Test it out for yourself, and remember Amazon has a 30-day return policy if it’s not up to snuff. I, for one, blame Chrome.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/11/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 7/13/2020.