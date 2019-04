Photo: Amazon

Do you need to connect your Magic Keyboard and your Magic Trackpad together into one seamless slab? No. Did Jony Ive design them with the exact same profile so that you could, even if Apple would never actually sell you an affordable accessory that would do it? Almost certainly.



Twelve South’s MagicBridge normally sells for $35, but today on Amazon, it’s down to an all-time low $25.