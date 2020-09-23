Apple Watch Series 6 Is Already $15 Off

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) | $415 | Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 ( 40mm ) | $385 | Amazon

Advertisement

It’s only been out a week since launch and we’re already seeing discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6. Amazon has some 40mm models down to $385, while the 44mm falls to $415, both about $15 off and shipping anywhere between 1-4 weeks out.

Advertisement

The Apple Watch Series 6 runs laps around the competition as far as technology is confirmed. It features everything you love about the Series 5 watch like an ECG heart rate sensor, and also adds new tricks like a blood oxygen sensor and an always-on altimeter, making it more ideal than ever for fitness buffs.