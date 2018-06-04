Apple just announced that the 4K Apple TV will gain support for Dolby Atmos later this year, making it the only streaming box in existence with support for both Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR.

While you won’t be able to enjoy Atmos immediately, if it’s something that interests you, you probably want to take advantage of this DirecTV Now promotion to get it for $105, or over $70 less than usual. The promo is currently scheduled to end on Friday, and while they’ve extended its availability in the past, there’s no guarantee that will continue.