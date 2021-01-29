Apple’s New M1-Powered Mac Mini and MacBooks Are All on Sale at Amazon

Apple Mac Mini (M1, 256GB) | $649 | Amazon

Apple Mac Mini (M1, 512GB) | $849 | Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB) | $990 | Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 512GB) | $1,176 | Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (M1, 256GB) | $1,219 | Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (M1, 512GB) | $1,399 | Amazon

Recent iPhones beat their Android counterparts on processing power by a clear margin thanks to Apple’s own chips , and now the company is bringing the same kind of mentality to Macs with its new in-house M1 processors.



The first MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Minis with M1 chips launched late last year and were lauded for their immense processing gains, surprising power savings and battery life boost, and limited issues running yet-to-be-updated software designed for Intel-powered Macs. Gizmodo reviewer Caitlin McGarry called the M1 Air “the best overall laptop I’ve ever used.”

And now you can get your own, thanks to a sale on versions of all three Macs at Amazon. The compact desktop Mac Mini is $50 off in either the base 256GB configuration ($649) or 512GB edition ($849).

Meanwhile, the Gold 256GB M1 MacBook Air is just $9 off at $990, but you’ll see larger savings with $73 off the Silver 512GB MacBook Air at $1,176.

Last but not least, the Space Gray 256GB MacBook Pro is $80 off at $1,219 and the Silver 512GB edition is $100 off at $1,399.