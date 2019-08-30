Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Does your cat like to drink water straight from the faucet? Your cat might do this for a variety of reasons. Maybe they’re channeling their inner wild cat and avoiding standing water. Or maybe they prefer the taste and smell of water directly from the faucet.

Whatever your cat’s reason may be, you can appeal to them with this generous offering. You can get the DELOMO Pet Water Fountain for $17 when you use the promo code G89HNOM4. The fountain has a 2.5L capacity, can run for up to one week straight, and filters for cleaner, safer water for your pet.