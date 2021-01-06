Apparently You Can Buy Versace Cologne on Amazon, and You Can Even Shave a Few Bucks off Today

Versace Eros Men’s Edt Spray - 6.7 Ounces | $68 | Amazon

Versace Eros Men’s Edt Spray - 3.4 Ounces | $53 | Amazon

As Kanye once rapped on The College Dropout, “I can’t even pronounce nothing, pass that Ver-say-see.” And now that he’s back in the news for his alleged divorce from reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian, whether you’re mourning or celebrating the demise of their relationship, maybe it’s time to use it as an excuse to buy some Ver-say-see of your own. Though it was discounted earlier today at Walmart, an even weirder place to buy Versace cologne, you can still fetch a 6.7-ounce bottle of the upscale fashion brand’s Eros Eau De Toilette fragrance for $68 over on Amazon, marked down from it’s usual $75 tag.



If you don’t wear cologne all that often, the 3.4-ounce bottle is down to $53, from $86 MSRP, according to the Amazon list price. However, as my price history tracker revealed, the highest price I could find was $60 since last March, indicating it’s somewhat of an artificial price drop. Still, Versace doesn’t go on sale too often, and a $7 discount certainly isn’t’ nothing. I haven’t worn cologne in so long I’m tempted to pick up a bottle myself. After all, it feels good to smell good, and every now and then you have to treat yourself to something nice.

To anyone concerned about authenticity, user reviews are no doubt mixed, but the listing has been verified for quality by FakeSpot and it ships directly from the Versace Store via Amazon.