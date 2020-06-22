It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

Any Star Wars Fan Can Appreciate This Limited Edition Jedi Fallen Order Art Book, Down to $46

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja DEals
Kinja DEalsDeals
167
Save
The Art of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Limited Edition (Hardcover) | $46 | Amazon
The Art of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Limited Edition (Hardcover) | $46 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

The Art of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Limited Edition (Hardcover) | $46 | Amazon

Advertisement

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a fantastic Star Wars game, and if you haven’t already played it, please take care of that. It’s an order of self-care. But if you have played it and you’re looking for other ways to appreciate the experience, try picking up the official limited edition art book. This hardcover copy is down to $46 at Amazon.

With detailed concept art of all-new characters, exciting weapons and equipment, and locales both familiar and new, this tome offers a behind-the-scenes look at the production of a hit game—all accompanied by intimate artists’ commentary that reveals how this incredible universe is brought together. This limited edition also features a cover and slipcase inspired by ancient Jedi tomes, as well as an exclusive gallery-quality lithograph!

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Fossil's Chic Grant Watch Is 67% off in the Amazon Big Style Sale
Fossil Chronograph Quartz Watch
Quentyn Kennemer

I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test, and finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Five Pieces of Furniture That Have Hidden Storage

Now 25% off, the Neogeo Arcade Stick Pro Packs 20 Classic Games and Doubles as a Controller

Just in Time for WWDC, the MacBook Air Returns to $900

Everything You Need to Dungeon Master Your First Dungeons & Dragons Game