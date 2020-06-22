Any Star Wars Fan Can Appreciate This Limited Edition Jedi Fallen Order Art Book, Down to $46

The Art of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Limited Edition (Hardcover) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

The Art of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Limited Edition (Hardcover) | $46 | Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a fantastic Star Wars game, and if you haven’t already played it, please take care of that. It’s an order of self-care. But if you have played it and you’re looking for other ways to appreciate the experience, try picking up the official limited edition art book. This hardcover copy is down to $46 at Amazon.

With detailed concept art of all-new characters, exciting weapons and equipment, and locales both familiar and new, this tome offers a behind-the-scenes look at the production of a hit game—all accompanied by intimate artists’ commentary that reveals how this incredible universe is brought together. This limited edition also features a cover and slipcase inspired by ancient Jedi tomes, as well as an exclusive gallery-quality lithograph!