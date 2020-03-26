Anthropologie's Extra 50% Off Weekend Sale Starts Now

Extra 50% off Sale Items Image : Anthropologie

Extra 50% off Sale Items | Anthropologie

Anthropologie, as you may know, is one of our faves, and right now they’re kicking off the weekend early with an additional 50% off already marked-down sale items. Shop clothing, home and furniture, plus-size items, petite, shoes and accessories, and *lets out breath* beauty and wellness.



Advertisement

That’s a whole lot of sales from a store that normally caters first and foremost to affluent taste. Feeling militant right now? You can get this badass camo sweatshirt, for instance, for just $20 at checkout. In the mood to relax in a comfy bed with a good book and mood lighting? Consider pairing this $8 candle with a Helen Dealtry velvet garden quilt and a set of color-tipped pillows.

Kübi's Quick Access Bi-Fold Wallet Strikes the Perfect Balance of... Read on The Inventory

No matter your style or preference, you’re bound to find something for you in Anthropologie’s weekend-long extra 50% off discounted items sale. Get off to an early start and peruse all the offerings before they’re gone.