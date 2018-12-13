Photo: Amazon

We saw a bunch of Anova sous-vide deals around Black Friday, but today’s deal on the new Nano model is actually better than any we’d previously seen.

At 750W, it’s nearly as powerful as the old models, and still includes Bluetooth (but sadly not Wi-Fi), but it’ll take up a lot less space in your kitchen cabinets. In fact, this one can fit inside most drawers. Get it for an all-time low $61 on Amazon right now after clipping the 5% coupon. The $64 list price is the same as Black Friday, but the coupon is new.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

