It's all consuming.
Annihilate Allergens and Destroy Dust With This Raycop Lite Vacuum (Refurbished) for Just $79

Sheilah Villari
Raycop Lite Allergen Vacuum (Refurbished) | $79 | Meh

Everyone has a vacuum that’s probably pretty good on carpet, tile, and wood floors. But do you have a vacuum that can eliminate pollen, dust mites, and kill ninety-eight percent of bacteria in two seconds? Well, now you can. Take $71 off this certified refurbished Raycop Allergen Vacuum. It’s available for only eight hours or until it sells out.

These normally run $150 at places like HSN and QVC. If you are someone who suffers with allergies or even has pets this is your new best friend. This pint-sized vacuum packs a punch and can tackle your mattresses, pet beds, and sofas. The HEPA filter traps everything you don’t want to see or know about from a variety of fabrics in your home. The ultraviolet light helps kill over ninety percent of bacteria, viruses, and pollen. Watch this little sucker pulverize dust particles both big and small in mere seconds and turn your house into a happier and healthier place. It is 100% certified refurbished and tested to make certain it’s running like new.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

