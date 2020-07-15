Annihilate Allergens and Destroy Dust With This Raycop Lite Vacuum (Refurbished) for Just $79

Raycop Lite Allergen Vacuum (Refurbished) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Raycop Lite Allergen Vacuum (Refurbished) | $79 | Meh



Everyone has a vacuum that’s probably pretty good on carpet, tile, and wood floors. But d o you have a vacuum that can eliminate pollen, dust mites, and kill ninety-eight percent of bacteria in two seconds? Well, now you can. Take $71 off this certified refurbished Raycop Allergen Vacuum. It’s available for only eight hours or until it sells out.

Advertisement

These normally run $150 at places like HSN and QVC. If you are someone who suffers with allergies or even has pets this is your new best friend. This pint-sized vacuum packs a punch and can tackle your mattresses , p et beds, and sofas. The HEPA filter traps everything you don’t want to see or know about from a variety of fabrics in your home. The ultraviolet light helps kill over ninety percent of bacteria , viruses, and pollen. Watch this little sucker pulverize dust particles both big and small in mere seconds and turn your house into a happier and healthier place. It is 100% certified refurbished and tested to make certain it’s running like new.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.