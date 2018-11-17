Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Anki’s highly advanced toys are so much fun, you’ll forget everything you learned about sharing, and they’re marked down to prices lower than we were expecting on Black Friday in today’s Gold Box.



Of course, we have to start with Anki Overdrive (and its Fast & Furious variant), which is basically the love child of slot cars and Mario Kart. You build your track in whatever arrangement you’d like, and use your smartphone to control the cars, fire weapons, and win the race. $98 is the best price we’ve ever seen on either set.

Also on sale are Anki’s educational coding robots, Cozmo and Vector. You can program either one to perform tasks and respond to commands, though the Vector is the smart of the two thanks to built-in Wi-Fi, the ability to self-charge, and forthcoming Alexa support. We were expecting to see Cozmo for $140 on Black Friday and Vector for $200, but today only, they’re just $126 and $175, respectively.

Bonus: If you buy any of these, you can add a Mickie or Minnie plush to your cart for just $5 extra (discount shown at checkout).