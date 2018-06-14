Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Corey Foster

Anki Overdrive is the smartphone-age love child of slot cars and Mario Kart, and you can save big on the standard and Fast & Furious Edition starter kits today.



From our deal researcher Corey, who owns the Fast & Furious Edition:

The Fast & Furious Edition is compatible with all other Anki Overdrive cars and accessories, and expands on the original with new cars, game modes. and movie dialogue. It’s a huge hit in our house among my kids, their friends, and especially over beers with my adult friends. There’s even a single-player mode that I find myself booting up after everyone goes home and my kids are sleep. I grind for new weapons and powerups that I later use to decimate my opponents - yeah, usually kids. There are no participation trophies in my house.

Both kits include two cars and enough track pieces to build eight different raceways, and both allow you to add new cars and track pieces that you bough a la carte whenever you want. The Fast & Furious Edition usually costs more than the standard model, but both are great deals at $120.