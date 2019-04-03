Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker’s best known for its small and portable SoundCore Bluetooth speakers, but the larger and louder SoundCore Pro+ is great for backyard barbecues and parties.



The Pro+ puts out 25W of sound through four drivers, both double what you’d find in the original SoundCore. It’s also IPX4 water resistant, so it can stand up to rain, and runs for a very respectable 18 hours on a charge. It typically sells for $90, but Anker’s marked it down to $72 this week after you clip the $18 coupon.