It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Anker's Tiny $16 Power Strip Gives You Extra Outlets Anywhere

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.4K
Save
Anker Portable Power Strip | $16 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker Portable Power Strip | $16| Amazon

Maximize the potential of your outlets with Anker’s newest and smallest power strip. This particular model includes two AC outlets and two USB ports, and it’s down to $16 on Amazon this week.

Advertisement

This is a small price to pay to be able to power and charge four devices, as opposed to one. And thanks to its small footprint, you can even take it with you on-the-go. It’s terrific.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular model, so it’s an especially good time to buy.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Tuesday's Best Deals: Samsung Gold Box, Logitech MX Master 3, Anker ANC Headphones, and More

Today Is The Last Day To Take an Additional 20% Off Select Footwear at Backcountry

Say 'Screw It' and Buy an Awesome Drill Brush For $10

The Best Work Mouse Ever Is Down to Just $71, Right Now