Anker's Super Convenient PowerPort Strip 2 Mini Is Down to Just $16

Tercius
Anker PowerPort Strip 2 Mini | $16 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on page

As far as power strips are concerned, Anker’s PowerPort Strip 2 Mini is one of the niftiest. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $16. This particular model offers 2 AC outlets and 2 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with an adhesive pads. Better still, these can be a life-saver when traveling during the holidays.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product. And perhaps the best part? It comes with an 18-month warranty.

About the author

