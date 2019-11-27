Anker's Super Convenient PowerPort Cube Is Down to Just $19

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Anker PowerPort Cube | $19 | Amazon
As far as power strips are concerned, Anker PowerPort Cube is the niftiest by far. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $19. This particular model offers 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with the included adhesive pads.
This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product. And perhaps the best part? It comes with an 18-month warranty.
Advertisement