It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Anker's Super Convenient PowerPort Cube Is Down to Just $19

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
322
Save
Anker PowerPort Cube | $19 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker PowerPort Cube | $19 | Amazon

As far as power strips are concerned, Anker PowerPort Cube is the niftiest by far. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $19. This particular model offers 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with the included adhesive pads.

Advertisement

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product. And perhaps the best part? It comes with an 18-month warranty. 

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Fly to Italy, Dubai, Africa, and More Starting at $449 During This Emirates Sale

Wednesday's Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Bundles, Travel Deals, Sony Sound Barand More

Get a Fresh Pack of Sharpies Before Labeling All Of Your Christmas Gifts and Decor

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts