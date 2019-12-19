Anker's Stocking Stuffer-Friendly SoundCore Liberty Earbuds Are Down to $110

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds | $110 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on page

If you’re looking for an AirPods-esque experience for your next earbud purchase but don’t want to pay the Apple Tax, Anker’s taking $40 off its truly wireless earbuds for the holidays.



Advertisement

Boasting an 8 hour play time, plus 3 extra charges thanks to its case, these will last longer than most flights across the country. Better still, you’ll get 2 hours of listening after just 10 minutes of charging in the case—which is super helpful.

Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to see the best price (which matches what we saw during Black Friday.)