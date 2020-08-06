Anker's Soundcore Life Q20s Have ANC and 40-Hour Battery Life, Now $40—a 33% Discount

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 ANC Headphones Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 ANC Headphones | $40 | Amazon

Whether you’re working from home or getting ready for virtual school, a pair of ANC headphones are critical to surviving work-from-home life. That’s why you need to jump on this chance to wear Anker’s Soundcore Life Q20 for $40, the normal price being $60.

Alongside that “hybrid” ANC, Anker touts 40-hour playtime (and that’s with ANC on—you’ll get 60 hours otherwise!), powerful bassy drivers, and Blueooth 5 connectivity for a strong connection to your smartphone, tablet, computer, or other audio-pumping device of choice.