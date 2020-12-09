It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air Earbuds Are Only $30 Right Now

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
970
Save
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air Earbuds | $30 | Amazon
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air Earbuds | $30 | Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air Earbuds | $30 | Amazon

Anker has quickly become an audio company I like to keep an eye on. The more products I test from them the more I see why a few pals dig them. Today only the Soundcore Liberty Air Earbuds are just $30 and they are worth every penny.

Advertisement

You will get up to 7 hours of quality playtime off of a single charge and up to 28 with the charging case. I’ve found these really hold that charge so it’s true to those specs. The sound is crystal clear no matter if listening to songs, podcasts, or taking calls. They pair quicker than other earbuds I have from a different company which was a nice surprise. Built with graphene drivers makes them tougher and lighter, perfect qualities for earbuds. The noise-isolation is pretty good and they stay firmly in the ear while running or doing errands. This an excellent value to quality and are a great alternative for an extra pair of buds.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM4
Use the promo code Kinja2020
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter