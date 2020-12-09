Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air Earbuds Are Only $30 Right Now

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air Earbuds | $30 | Amazon



Anker has quickly become an audio company I like to keep an eye on. The more products I test from them the more I see why a few pals dig them. Today only the Soundcore Liberty Air Earbuds are just $30 and they are worth every penny.

You will get up to 7 hours of quality playtime off of a single charge and up to 28 with the charging case. I’ve found these really hold that charge so it’s true to those specs. The sound is crystal clear no matter if listening to songs, podcasts, or taking calls. They pair quicker than other earbuds I have from a different company which was a nice surprise. Built with graphene drivers makes them tougher and lighter, perfect qualities for earbuds. The noise-isolation is pretty good and they stay firmly in the ear while running or doing errands. This an excellent value to quality and are a great alternative for an extra pair of buds.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

