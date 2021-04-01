Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Headphones Drop to $100

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Headphones | $100 | Amazon



Hello, hello. If you’re reading this it means that you may be somewhat interested in audio, or at the very least, are in the market for a new, affordable pair of headphones. Well, look no further than these Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Headphones, down to $100 from the original list price of $130. Available in four colors, The Souncore Liberty 2 Pros are the latest in a steady brand compatible with both Apple and Andriod. The headphones themselves have targeted ANC (active noise cancellation) and boasts HearID, a personalized EQ that looks inside your ears and analyzes the shape for a customized listening experience.

The Liberty Air 2 Pros also have up to 26 hours of playtime and seven hours of playback with just one charge, and if you use the charging case (you should!), you’ll get three re-charges. Of course, they come with noise-canceling microphones so you can take Zoom calls in peace, especially if you have too thin walls and too loud neighbors. And honestly, these are great competition to the original AirPods and th e AirPods Pro which are about $150 and $250, respectfully.