Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker’s Nebula Capsule mini projector gets all the hype, but if its standard definition resolution and 100 lumen brightness won’t cut it for your portable cinema needs, the sharper and brighter (and larger) Nebula Mars line is deeply discounted in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The Mars, the Mars II, and the Mars Lite are all included in the sale, and this chart can help you pick the best one for you:

The original Mars is actually the brightest of the three, but the Mars II has the best battery life, software, and automatic focusing. The Lite should have the same picture quality as the Mars II, but includes no built-in software, so you’ll have to plug in a streaming dongle of some kind to watch content.

Advertisement

Whichever one you buy though, you’ll get to watch movies outdoors, which makes every movie about four times more enjoyable. These prices are way lower than any other deals we’ve seen on these, so pick one out before the prices go back up tomorrow, and go enjoy the rest of the summer.