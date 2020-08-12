Anker's Roav C2 Pro Dash Cam Packs Tons of Advanced Features for $90

Anker Roav C2 Pro Dash Cam ROAVDC839 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Anker Roav C2 Pro Dash Cam | $90 | Amazon | Use code ROAVDC839

The Anker Roav C2 Pro has a lot going for it as a dash cam, and its $150 MSRP appropriately signals that. But with a coupon code (ROAVDC839) taking your total down to $90, this becomes a steal you can’t miss. This 1080p camera has a wide angle lens fit to capture four lanes of traffic, night recording thanks to a low light Sony Starvis sensor, built-in WiFi and GPS, loop recording, a gyro sensor for automatically recording accidents, and more.