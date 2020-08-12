It's all consuming.
Anker's Roav C2 Pro Dash Cam Packs Tons of Advanced Features for $90

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Anker Roav C2 Pro Dash Cam | $90 | Amazon | Use code ROAVDC839
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Anker Roav C2 Pro Dash Cam | $90 | Amazon | Use code ROAVDC839

The Anker Roav C2 Pro has a lot going for it as a dash cam, and its $150 MSRP appropriately signals that. But with a coupon code (ROAVDC839) taking your total down to $90, this becomes a steal you can’t miss. This 1080p camera has a wide angle lens fit to capture four lanes of traffic, night recording thanks to a low light Sony Starvis sensor, built-in WiFi and GPS, loop recording, a gyro sensor for automatically recording accidents, and more.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

