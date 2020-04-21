Anker's PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Covers All Your Data Transfer Needs, Now $10 Off [Exclusive]

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub KINJA8352 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’ve been looking for a meaty USB-C hub to pair with a new Macbook or other USB-C device, take a look at the Anker PowerExpand+, which sports gigabit ethernet, HDMI over USB-C, USB-C 60W Power Delivery, a card reader, USB-C and two USB 3.0 ports, all for just $30 when you use exclusive coupon code KINJA8352. They’ll even throw in a travel pouch to keep your new best friend cozy on the road.

