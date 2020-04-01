Anker's Pint-Sized Nebula Capsule Max Projector is $80 Off [Exclusive]

Anker Nebula Capsule Max Projector KINJA2423 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Getting outside for a movie night in the backyard could be the perfect way to combat cabin fever, and if you grab one within the next few days, you can take $80 off an Anker Nebula Capsule Max projector to help get the job done. Your total falls to $390 when using coupon code KINJA2423. Unfortunately its resolution tops out at 720p, but you can stretch the image up to 100 inches, it’s small enough to fit in a bag, and with A ndroid on board , you can load up YouTube and Netflix right on the Capsule Max itself.