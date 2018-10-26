Graphic: Kickstarter

Anker’s soda can-sized Capsule portable projector was a crowdfunding hit last year, and it really did deliver on its promise. But there were a few obvious areas for improvement, and Anker tackled all of the big ones with the brand new Capsule II, now up for preorder on Kickstarter.



So what’s new?

1) Resolution: The original Capsule’s standard definition 480p has been bumped to 720p, so your videos should look a lot crisper. Easy win.

2) Brightness: The first Capsule’s 100 ANSI lumen bulb was fine in a dark room, but the Capsule II’s is twice as bright, which means you’ll be able to get a usable picture in more lighting conditions, and at larger screen sizes. I saw it firsthand in a fairly well-lit event space, and while not as bright as a TV screen or a full-sized projector, it was definitely bright enough to watch a movie.

3) Software: The original Capsule had a version of Android installed, but it was pretty janky, and didn’t have access to Google Play. This time around, the Capsule II ships with Android TV 9.0 onboard, with access to the vast Google Play app store, which means you won’t have to rely on your phone for casting content.

There are a few other minor differences of note, including the inclusion of USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging, an improved speaker, and autofocus. It is a bit bigger than the Capsule (which will remain on sale for the time being); Anker calls it “pint sized,” rather than soda can-sized, which was pretty cheeky of them. Whatever beverage you compare it to though, it’s still very small for a projector.

Some earlybirds are still available as of the time of publishing for $369, and all Kickstarter backers will be able to get it for $399. Anker’s touting a $599 MSRP for the Capsule II, and while there will surely be discounts after it comes out, Anker’s previous crowdfunding projects have, in hindsight, legitimately offered prices to backers that weren’t matched on Amazon for many months after release, if ever.